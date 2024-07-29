HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Holdings Raised by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 384,220 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in HP were worth $11,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of HP by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 377.9% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Barclays boosted their target price on HP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on HP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on HP from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on HP from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.64.

Shares of HPQ stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.15. 3,937,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,975,924. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $39.52. The stock has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.67 and its 200-day moving average is $31.48.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 230.39% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. HP’s payout ratio is 37.16%.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $6,251,977.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,335,450.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

