Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Short Interest Update

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 544,400 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the June 30th total of 640,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 307,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

HII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.00.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total transaction of $262,867.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,530.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total transaction of $384,105.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,129.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total value of $262,867.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,530.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $483,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HII traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $277.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,796. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1 year low of $199.11 and a 1 year high of $299.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $252.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.75.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.37. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 16.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

