Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Receives $26.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Huntsman from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Huntsman from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Huntsman from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Huntsman from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Huntsman from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $23.41 on Monday. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $29.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -45.02 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Huntsman had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -192.31%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Huntsman by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

