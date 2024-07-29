i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Benchmark

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Benchmark from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on IIIV. Stephens raised their target price on i3 Verticals from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on i3 Verticals from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on i3 Verticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, i3 Verticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of IIIV stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.82. 24,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,520. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.99 and its 200-day moving average is $21.24. The company has a market cap of $830.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,479.00 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. i3 Verticals has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $25.51.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $94.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.27 million. i3 Verticals had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 0.63%. Analysts predict that i3 Verticals will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On i3 Verticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in i3 Verticals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,919,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,928,000 after purchasing an additional 31,271 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in i3 Verticals by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,262,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,691,000 after purchasing an additional 9,705 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in i3 Verticals by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,119,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,635,000 after purchasing an additional 337,576 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its position in i3 Verticals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,047,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,186,000 after purchasing an additional 26,670 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in i3 Verticals by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 599,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,729,000 after purchasing an additional 59,050 shares during the period. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.