iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,900 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the June 30th total of 90,600 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 148,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

iBio Trading Down 6.2 %

IBIO traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.11. 50,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,752,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. iBio has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $15.99.

Get iBio alerts:

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter.

About iBio

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision antibodies in the United States. It offers IBIO-100, a preclinical anti-fibrotic program for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and EngageTx platform, which provides an optimized CD3 T-cell engager antibody panel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.