Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR) Short Interest Update

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,200 shares, a growth of 49.3% from the June 30th total of 99,900 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 78,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

In other Idaho Strategic Resources news, CEO John Swallow sold 140,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of €8.39 ($9.12), for a total value of €1,180,363.93 ($1,283,004.27). Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately €10,097,750.94 ($10,975,816.24). The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Idaho Strategic Resources news, VP Grant A. Brackebusch sold 6,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of €10.03 ($10.90), for a total value of €60,962.34 ($66,263.41). Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 125,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately €1,262,556.34 ($1,372,343.85). The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Swallow sold 140,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of €8.39 ($9.12), for a total transaction of €1,180,363.93 ($1,283,004.27). Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,546 shares in the company, valued at €10,097,750.94 ($10,975,816.24). The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,337 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,362 in the last ninety days. 12.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Idaho Strategic Resources stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Free Report) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Idaho Strategic Resources worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Idaho Strategic Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IDR traded down €0.37 ($0.40) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €10.55 ($11.47). The stock had a trading volume of 52,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,084. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.41 million, a P/E ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Idaho Strategic Resources has a 1-year low of €4.48 ($4.87) and a 1-year high of €11.81 ($12.84).

Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported €0.17 ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.06 ($0.07) by €0.11 ($0.12). The company had revenue of €5.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €4.90 million. Idaho Strategic Resources had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 20.16%. Analysts anticipate that Idaho Strategic Resources will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc, a resource-based company, engages in exploring for, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho. Its portfolio of mineral properties includes the Golden Chest Mine, a producing gold mine located in the Murray Gold Belt (MGB) of North Idaho; approximately 1,500 acres of patented mineral property and approximately 5,000 acres of nearby and adjacent un-patented mineral property located within the MGB; rare earth element projects located in the Idaho REE-Th Belt near Salmon, Idaho; and early-stage exploration properties in Central Idaho.

