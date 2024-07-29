Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the June 30th total of 5,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

Shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $10.66 on Monday. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.50.

Institutional Trading of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $532,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $720,000.

About Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

