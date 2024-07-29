InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV) Shares Gap Up to $6.15

InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.15, but opened at $6.37. InnovAge shares last traded at $6.35, with a volume of 1,599 shares changing hands.

InnovAge Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day moving average of $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). InnovAge had a negative return on equity of 10.51% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $193.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.64 million. Analysts forecast that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INNV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 12,448 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in InnovAge during the second quarter valued at $496,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC boosted its holdings in InnovAge by 3.7% in the first quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,770,000 after purchasing an additional 62,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in InnovAge by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,842,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,193 shares during the period. 12.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

