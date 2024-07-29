InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV) Shares Gap Up to $6.15

InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.15, but opened at $6.37. InnovAge shares last traded at $6.35, with a volume of 1,599 shares changing hands.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day moving average of $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.
InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). InnovAge had a negative return on equity of 10.51% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $193.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.64 million. Analysts forecast that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.
