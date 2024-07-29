Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Hits New 1-Year High at $124.30

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $124.30 and last traded at $123.25, with a volume of 31466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.67.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 14.27 and a quick ratio of 14.27.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.74). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 53.07% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.65 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovative Industrial Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,410,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,705,000 after purchasing an additional 28,111 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,205,000 after purchasing an additional 15,445 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 336,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,774,000 after acquiring an additional 10,615 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth $31,116,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,465.1% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 236,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,532,000 after acquiring an additional 221,791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Stories

