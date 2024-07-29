Insider Selling: Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Insider Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $2,260,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 158,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,906,095.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $112.77. 196,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,344,318. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $113.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.26 and its 200 day moving average is $96.54. The company has a market cap of $175.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 113.32%. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 238,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,193,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 8,309 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 27.0% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 15.0% in the second quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 57,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Philip Morris International

About Philip Morris International

(Get Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.