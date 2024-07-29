Insider Selling: Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Director Sells $950,000.00 in Stock

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) Director Diana Derycz Kessler sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Tellurian Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TELL opened at $0.92 on Monday. Tellurian Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $769.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.55.
Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 25.12% and a negative net margin of 129.88%. The company had revenue of $25.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.19 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target (down from $2.50) on shares of Tellurian in a report on Monday, July 22nd.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on TELL
About Tellurian
Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. It operates through three segments: The Upstream, The Midstream, and The Marketing & Trading. The company produces, gathers, purchases, sells, and delivers natural gas; acquires and develops natural gas assets; and develops, constructs, and operates liquefied natural gas terminals and pipelines.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tellurian
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Is Crypto Cool Again? What Stocks You Should Be Watching
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.