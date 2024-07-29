Insider Selling: Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Director Sells $950,000.00 in Stock

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) Director Diana Derycz Kessler sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Tellurian Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TELL opened at $0.92 on Monday. Tellurian Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $769.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.55.

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 25.12% and a negative net margin of 129.88%. The company had revenue of $25.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.19 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Tellurian by 141.3% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 53,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 21,518 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Tellurian by 6.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 508,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 28,634 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Tellurian by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 104,313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 37,164 shares during the period. Finally, Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new stake in Tellurian during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target (down from $2.50) on shares of Tellurian in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. It operates through three segments: The Upstream, The Midstream, and The Marketing & Trading. The company produces, gathers, purchases, sells, and delivers natural gas; acquires and develops natural gas assets; and develops, constructs, and operates liquefied natural gas terminals and pipelines.

