Insider Selling: The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Director Sells $173,424.24 in Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) Director James R. Miller sold 53,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total transaction of $173,424.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 157,891 shares in the company, valued at $511,566.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

RealReal Price Performance

Shares of REAL opened at $3.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day moving average of $3.15. The RealReal, Inc. has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $4.64. The company has a market cap of $365.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.90.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $143.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.90 million. Analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on REAL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of RealReal from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of RealReal in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush lifted their target price on RealReal from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on RealReal from $2.30 to $3.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REAL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 2nd quarter worth about $915,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealReal during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of RealReal by 146.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 36,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 21,715 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RealReal in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,862,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RealReal during the first quarter worth approximately $674,000. Institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Read More

