Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Cormark raised their price target on the stock from C$243.00 to C$250.00. The stock traded as high as C$245.73 and last traded at C$243.89, with a volume of 19130 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$244.71.

IFC has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$240.00 to C$250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$247.00 to C$261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$247.00 to C$260.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intact Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$249.73.

Insider Transactions at Intact Financial

Intact Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

In related news, Senior Officer Louis Marcotte sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$228.61, for a total transaction of C$68,583.00. In related news, Senior Officer Frédéric Cotnoir sold 2,200 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$228.12, for a total value of C$501,861.80. Also, Senior Officer Louis Marcotte sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$228.61, for a total value of C$68,583.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,377,706. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company has a market cap of C$43.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$230.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$223.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.83, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.43 by C$0.20. Intact Financial had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of C$7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.33 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intact Financial Co. will post 14.6728435 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intact Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Intact Financial’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

