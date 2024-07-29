Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Stock Price Down 15.6%

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Get Free Report) fell 15.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.23 and last traded at C$1.24. 345,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 242% from the average session volume of 100,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.47.

ITR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Integra Resources from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Ventum Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from C$3.05 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Integra Resources from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

The company has a market cap of C$111.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.15.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.04). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Integra Resources Corp. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

