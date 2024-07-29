Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,130 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.22% of Inter Parfums worth $10,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 84.0% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Inter Parfums stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $136.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 1.18. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a one year low of $108.39 and a one year high of $156.75.

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $323.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.00 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on IPAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $151.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.75.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

