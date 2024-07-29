Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC reduced its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,397,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251,371 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 66,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,515,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.4% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,487,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 355,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,724,000 after purchasing an additional 94,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ICE. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.07.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $151.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,182,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,836. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.49 and a 52 week high of $151.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.68.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $156,450.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total transaction of $55,746.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 64,471 shares in the company, valued at $9,098,792.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $156,450.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,992 shares of company stock worth $9,197,801. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

