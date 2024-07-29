International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) PT Raised to $210.00 at BMO Capital Markets

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $184.93.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $191.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.38. International Business Machines has a fifty-two week low of $135.87 and a fifty-two week high of $199.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

