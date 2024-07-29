International Distributions Services plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) Short Interest Up 40.4% in July

International Distributions Services plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 529,700 shares, a growth of 40.4% from the June 30th total of 377,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
International Distributions Services Stock Performance
Shares of ROYMF stock remained flat at $3.84 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.41. International Distributions Services has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $3.84.
International Distributions Services Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than International Distributions Services
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Survey: Top 175 Fittest Retirement Locations in America
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Kimberly-Clark Stock Dips and a Buying Opportunity Emerges
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Leading Gold Stock Shines With Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Receive News & Ratings for International Distributions Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Distributions Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.