International Distributions Services plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) Short Interest Up 40.4% in July

International Distributions Services plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 529,700 shares, a growth of 40.4% from the June 30th total of 377,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

International Distributions Services Stock Performance

Shares of ROYMF stock remained flat at $3.84 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.41. International Distributions Services has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $3.84.

International Distributions Services Company Profile

International Distributions Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters.

