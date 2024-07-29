International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Stake Lifted by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,895,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 162,179 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $163,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,316,000. Clearfield Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,771,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 68,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 13,786 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total value of $247,568.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,840.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

IFF stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $99.07. 318,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,844,024. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $62.11 and a one year high of $99.91. The stock has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.27. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently -16.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on IFF. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

