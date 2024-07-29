International Paper (NYSE:IP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lowered its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in International Paper were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of International Paper by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,135,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $824,716,000 after buying an additional 5,492,035 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,030,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $471,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960,005 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,847,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,844,000 after purchasing an additional 35,930 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in International Paper by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,082,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755,441 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,913,000. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.70 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.96.

International Paper Stock Performance

International Paper stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,161,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,814,519. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. International Paper has a 52 week low of $31.76 and a 52 week high of $47.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.73 and a 200-day moving average of $39.49. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.76 and a beta of 1.06.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 377.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Paper news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $27,066.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,864.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $150,594 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Further Reading

