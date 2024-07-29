Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) were down 3.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.32 and last traded at $8.91. Approximately 4,269,852 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 7,684,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.25.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IOVA shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.64.

The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.54 and its 200-day moving average is $10.85.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 million. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 23,615.70% and a negative return on equity of 71.45%. Iovance Biotherapeutics’s revenue was up 71400.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IOVA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,143,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,753,000 after buying an additional 1,748,082 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 130,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 42,692 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 365.7% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 23,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

