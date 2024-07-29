Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Short Interest Update

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,960,000 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the June 30th total of 6,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:IREN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.51. 7,228,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,246,110. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.18 and its 200-day moving average is $7.33. Iris Energy has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $15.75.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $54.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.41 million. On average, analysts forecast that Iris Energy will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IREN. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 373.9% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 11,030 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on IREN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Iris Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Iris Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Iris Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.83.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

