iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Sets New 52-Week High at $73.72

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $73.72 and last traded at $73.55, with a volume of 4986961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.88.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $115.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.81.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 130,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,154,000 after buying an additional 18,591 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. Bennett Associates Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,903,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWA LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. EWA LLC now owns 133,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,368,000 after purchasing an additional 11,482 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

