iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . 297,946 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 893,857 shares.The stock last traded at $119.85 and had previously closed at $119.62.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2916 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
