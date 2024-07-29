iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . 297,946 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 893,857 shares.The stock last traded at $119.85 and had previously closed at $119.62.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2916 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 161.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 9,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 87,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,469,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 247.1% during the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 10,594 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.