iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Short Interest Down 17.9% in July

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the June 30th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 453.4% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SUSL traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $96.85. The company had a trading volume of 74,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,424. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.74. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $71.94 and a 12 month high of $101.02.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.2159 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

