iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Short Interest Update

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,100 shares, a decrease of 34.9% from the June 30th total of 147,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 602,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of FALN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.66. 508,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,151. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.48. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.12 and a 52-week high of $26.92.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.1379 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
