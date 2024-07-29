iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Short Interest Update

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,100 shares, a decrease of 34.9% from the June 30th total of 147,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 602,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FALN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.66. 508,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,151. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.48. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.12 and a 52-week high of $26.92.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.1379 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FALN. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 143.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

