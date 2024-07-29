iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Hits New 52-Week High at $51.11

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.11 and last traded at $51.09, with a volume of 2410601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.07.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.00 and its 200-day moving average is $50.95.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.2494 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,310,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,203,000 after buying an additional 636,112 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,435,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,281,000 after acquiring an additional 258,033 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,437.5% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,838 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,186,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,569,000 after purchasing an additional 59,769 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 39.6% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,140,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,254,000 after purchasing an additional 323,386 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

