iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Hits New 52-Week High at $51.11

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.11 and last traded at $51.09, with a volume of 2410601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.07.
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.00 and its 200-day moving average is $50.95.
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.2494 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.
