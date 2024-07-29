iShares Gold Strategy ETF (BATS:IAUF) Shares Down 0.1%

iShares Gold Strategy ETF (BATS:IAUF – Get Free Report) were down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $62.29 and last traded at $62.54. Approximately 2,787 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $62.63.

iShares Gold Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $50.03 million and a P/E ratio of 12.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.00 and a 200 day moving average of $58.99.

Get iShares Gold Strategy ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Gold Strategy ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Strategy ETF by 2,114.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 145,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,916,000 after buying an additional 139,032 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,042,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,348,000.

iShares Gold Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iShares Gold Strategy ETF (IAUF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Gold index. The fund follows an index that provides exposure to the price performance of gold by holding gold futures and gold ETPs. IAUF was launched on Jun 6, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.