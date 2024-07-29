iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $78.44

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $78.44 and last traded at $78.38, with a volume of 186232 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.29.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.19. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.36.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HYG. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13,150.0% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.