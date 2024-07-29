iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Sets New 52-Week High at $132.00

iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $132.00 and last traded at $132.00, with a volume of 414 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $129.25.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.33 and a 200 day moving average of $116.04. The firm has a market cap of $950.94 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 237,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 179,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,876,000 after buying an additional 7,252 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 120,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,963,000 after buying an additional 9,859 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 78,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

