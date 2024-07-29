iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 49,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 18,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,478 shares during the period. Finally, Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,015,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.06. 9,265,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,792,881. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $82.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.37.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

