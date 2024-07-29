iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 55.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 354,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 434,291 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $28,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. Sunesis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 73,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFA stock opened at $79.41 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $82.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.34.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

