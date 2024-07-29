iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV) Hits New 1-Year High at $108.04

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $108.04 and last traded at $107.83, with a volume of 82936 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.87.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.47.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $179,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. United Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

