iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Stock Holdings Lifted by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 165.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,928 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $3,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 89,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 370,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,230,000 after buying an additional 147,750 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 257,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,519,000 after buying an additional 25,327 shares during the period. Finally, Syon Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 158,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after buying an additional 14,636 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.89. 635,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,624,546. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.30. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $36.76.

About iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.