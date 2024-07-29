iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Stock Position Boosted by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,831,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 230.9% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 18,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 13,244 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $110.52. 2,130,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,409,103. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.30 and its 200-day moving average is $110.30. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.85 and a fifty-two week high of $110.60.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4662 per share. This represents a $5.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

