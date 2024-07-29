iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 15,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IVW stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.04. 1,476,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,272,232. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.33. The stock has a market cap of $47.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.53 and a fifty-two week high of $97.22.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

