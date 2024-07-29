iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,819 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $12,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000.

IJJ stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $121.09. The stock had a trading volume of 8,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,698. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $92.79 and a 1-year high of $121.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.85.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

