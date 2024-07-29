iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Acquired by Transcendent Capital Group LLC

Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 400.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 402.5% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 441.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 338,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,964,000 after acquiring an additional 276,162 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the first quarter worth $662,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Price Performance

IYH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.02. 160,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,834. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $51.27 and a 1-year high of $63.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.49.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

