iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $64.87

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $64.87 and last traded at $64.93, with a volume of 305721 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.21.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $886.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IYT. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,455,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,596,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,128,000.

About iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

