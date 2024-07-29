Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) Short Interest Update

Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the June 30th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Izotropic Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:IZOZF traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.08. The stock had a trading volume of 53,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,499. Izotropic has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average is $0.09.

Izotropic Company Profile

Izotropic Corporation, a medical device company, develops and commercializes diagnostic products for detecting breast cancers. It develops and commercializes IzoView, a 360-degree computed tomography imaging system designed for breast imaging. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

