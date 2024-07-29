Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Jackson Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.80.

JXN traded down $0.66 on Monday, hitting $87.18. 622,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,119. Jackson Financial has a 12 month low of $31.40 and a 12 month high of $88.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.51.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jackson Financial will post 17.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jackson Financial news, CFO Don W. Cummings acquired 1,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.70 per share, for a total transaction of $105,051.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,711 shares in the company, valued at $3,323,189.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Don W. Cummings purchased 1,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.70 per share, for a total transaction of $105,051.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 45,711 shares in the company, valued at $3,323,189.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $983,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 93,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,067,956.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JXN. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,459,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,680,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 148.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 97,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,982,000 after buying an additional 58,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

