Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) Short Interest Update

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decrease of 35.3% from the June 30th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JOF. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,053,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,353,000 after buying an additional 186,259 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the fourth quarter worth $631,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the first quarter worth $619,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,500,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,162,000 after purchasing an additional 53,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the fourth quarter worth $277,000.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE JOF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.81. 25,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,834. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $8.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.67 and its 200 day moving average is $7.72.

About Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

