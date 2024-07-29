Jefferies Financial Group Trims Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Target Price to $47.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oilfield services company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Halliburton from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised shares of Halliburton to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.35.

Halliburton Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE HAL traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $34.14. The company had a trading volume of 666,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,496,007. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.46 and its 200 day moving average is $36.07. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $32.60 and a 52-week high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $123,802.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $123,802.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $1,437,701.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,828,508.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,287 shares of company stock worth $2,298,204. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Halliburton

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the first quarter valued at $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Featured Articles

