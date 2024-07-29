Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF) Short Interest Update

Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the June 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Jenoptik Stock Performance
Shares of JNPKF remained flat at $32.65 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.21. Jenoptik has a one year low of $24.24 and a one year high of $32.65.
Jenoptik Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Jenoptik
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Survey: Top 175 Fittest Retirement Locations in America
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Kimberly-Clark Stock Dips and a Buying Opportunity Emerges
- Trading Halts Explained
- Leading Gold Stock Shines With Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Receive News & Ratings for Jenoptik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jenoptik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.