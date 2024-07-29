Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF) Short Interest Update

Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the June 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Jenoptik Stock Performance

Shares of JNPKF remained flat at $32.65 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.21. Jenoptik has a one year low of $24.24 and a one year high of $32.65.

Jenoptik Company Profile

Jenoptik AG provides advanced photonic solutions and smart mobility solutions in Germany and internationally. The company provides imaging solutions and cameras, including microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and miniaturized digital microscope subsystem; and laser and laser technology, such as laser ablation, scoring, cutting, and rangefinder, as well as laser OEM solutions comprising diode laser and disk laser technology, diode pumped disk lasers, laser systems, and LK heat sink.

