JMP Securities Boosts FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Price Target to $132.00

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JMP Securities from $90.00 to $132.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FTAI. StockNews.com raised FTAI Aviation to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Compass Point lifted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on FTAI Aviation in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $110.90.

Shares of FTAI stock opened at $112.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.43 and a beta of 2.03. FTAI Aviation has a one year low of $31.73 and a one year high of $115.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.72.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $326.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.07 million. FTAI Aviation had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 156.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams acquired 59,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,838,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,382 shares in the company, valued at $16,185,324. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTAI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,422,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,420,000 after buying an additional 110,367 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 9,008.0% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 7,927 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter worth about $6,722,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

