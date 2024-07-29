Johnson Controls International (JCI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Johnson Controls International to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

JCI stock opened at $68.77 on Monday. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $74.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $46.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $249,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,876,777.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $77,033.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,901,741.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $249,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,876,777.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,067 shares of company stock worth $1,163,404 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.23.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

