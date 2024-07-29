JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$74.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$91.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$71.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$77.00.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Teck Resources
Teck Resources Stock Up 3.9 %
About Teck Resources
Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Teck Resources
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Is Crypto Cool Again? What Stocks You Should Be Watching
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.