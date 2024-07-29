JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$74.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$91.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$71.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$77.00.

Teck Resources Stock Up 3.9 %

About Teck Resources

TECK.B opened at C$65.63 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$67.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$61.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Teck Resources has a one year low of C$47.47 and a one year high of C$74.37.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

