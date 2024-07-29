JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Price Down 0.3%

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $210.64 and last traded at $211.54. Approximately 1,516,429 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 9,185,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $212.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.89.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.67 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.66%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $596,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,113 shares in the company, valued at $8,772,311.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $596,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,772,311.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,355,358.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,343 shares of company stock worth $14,137,789. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JPM. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.