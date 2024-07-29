JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. KWB Wealth acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $464,000. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,372,000.

JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS:JPLD opened at $51.47 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.89.

JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1945 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (JPLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests mainly in a broad portfolio of investment grade asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities with an average duration of three years or less.

See Also

