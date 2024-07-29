Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Judges Scientific (LON:JDG – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.
Shares of JDG stock opened at GBX 9,660 ($124.94) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is £106.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is £106.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.06, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of £641.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,708.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.86. Judges Scientific has a one year low of GBX 7,300 ($94.41) and a one year high of £122.50 ($158.43).
In other Judges Scientific news, insider Alexander Hambro sold 1,100 shares of Judges Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of £106.11 ($137.23), for a total value of £116,721 ($150,958.35). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 5 shares of company stock worth $54,700. 22.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centres; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.
